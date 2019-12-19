Tilted Barn Brewery expanding with addition of a second barn

EXETER – Tilted Barn Brewery is constructing a second barn, according to a recent blog post, which will allow a substantial expansion of interior space.

The new barn should be completed and occupied by summer of 2020.

The craft brewery now welcomes its guests into a vintage barn, and a surrounding field. The new building will be situated on a hill overlooking the family’s sheep and donkeys, with the Christmas tree farm and original barn within view.

“This is the best view of the farm which we are happy to share with everyone who visits,” the owners wrote, in a Nov. 7 post.

- Advertisement -

The new building will include a tasting room that is three times larger than the current facility. It will overlook the production area, featuring its 30-barrel brewhouse.

The New England post-and-beam barn will be designed by Frank Karpowicz Architects. South County Post and Beam is the builder.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.