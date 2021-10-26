Tim Archer named CEO of UnitedHealthcare of New England

Tim Archer was recently named chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare’s commercial operations in New England. In this role, Tim leads the team responsible for providing access to commercial health benefit products and services to small and large employers up to 5,000 employees. The team serves employers and residents in all New England states from Connecticut up to Maine.

Prior to becoming CEO in June 2021, Tim was the Chief Financial Officer for five years for the Northeast Region within UnitedHealthcare, Employer & Individual. In this role, Tim managed a team that was responsible for measuring and managing financial performance and assisting the local markets in the region executing on health plan priorities.