Timberline Construction Welcomes Matthew Dempsey as Project Executive

Industry veteran brings nearly 30 years of construction management and deep Massachusetts and Rhode Island relationships to the firm

Canton, MA – Timberline Construction Corporation (Timberline) is pleased to announce that Matthew Dempsey has joined the firm as Project Executive. Dempsey brings nearly 30 years of experience leading complex institutional and commercial construction projects to Timberline’s Senior Leadership Team.

As a former business owner and partner of a regional construction firm, Dempsey has overseen enterprise-wide operations including safety, estimating, procurement, finance and field execution. Throughout his career, he has worked extensively with colleges, universities and independent schools — including Harvard, Boston College, Brown and Dartmouth — while leading major projects across advanced technology, life science, residential and corporate sectors throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“Matt’s deep, diverse regional ties make him an exceptional addition to our team,” said Steve Wassersug, President of Timberline. “His relationships, combined with his operational expertise and collaborative leadership style, will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow and serve our clients at the highest level.”

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In his new role, Dempsey will lead projects from planning through completion, partnering closely with clients and project teams to establish project objectives, direct preconstruction efforts and ensure successful execution. He will also work to standardize preconstruction frameworks and delivery processes that improve stakeholder alignment, reduce schedule risk and support informed decision-making throughout the life of a project.

“I’m excited to join Timberline after learning firsthand about the depth of the firm’s portfolio,” said Dempsey. “The caliber and range of projects Timberline has delivered speak to a team that’s built for complexity and committed to doing right by its clients. I’m looking forward to contributing to that momentum and helping the firm continue to grow.”

Dempsey earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering with a minor in Entrepreneurship from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He holds a Massachusetts Unrestricted Construction Supervisor License and OSHA 30 certification, and was recognized as a Providence Business News 40 Under 40 honoree.

About Timberline Construction Corporation

Timberline is a premier construction management firm headquartered in Canton, MA, with offices in Worcester, MA, and Merrimack, NH. We specialize in preconstruction, design-build, and full-service construction management, partnering with leading institutions, corporations, developers and property owners. Our collaborative approach creates built environments tailored to each client’s unique vision and goals, delivering exceptional results. Learn more at www.timberlineconstruction.com.

Media Contact: Shannon McCarthy

646.872.2296/smccarthy@timberlineconstruction.com

https://timberlineconstruction.com