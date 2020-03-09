Tiverton assisted-living facility sells for $30M

TIVERTON – Brookdale Assisted Living Sakonnet Bay has sold for $30 million, according to property records.

The buyer was BKD Sakonnet Bay LLC and the seller was HCP HB2 Sakonnet Bay Manor LLC.

The assisted-living facility at 1215 Main Road has an occupancy of 158. The lot spans 8.8 acres. The city last appraised the property in 2017 at $20 million.

The sale closed on Feb. 18.

The property is located adjacent to the Sakonnet River Bridge between Tiverton and Portsmouth.