Tiverton assisted-living facility sells for $30M

TIVERTON – Brookdale Assisted Living Sakonnet Bay has sold for $30 million, according to property records.
The buyer was BKD Sakonnet Bay LLC and the seller was HCP HB2 Sakonnet Bay Manor LLC.
The assisted-living facility at 1215 Main Road has an occupancy of 158. The lot spans 8.8 acres. The city last appraised the property in 2017 at $20 million.
The sale closed on Feb. 18.
The property is located adjacent to the Sakonnet River Bridge between Tiverton and Portsmouth.
