Tiverton colonial with deeded water access sells for $2.2M

TIVERTON – A 7,000-square-foot colonial with 1.71 acres of land and deeded access to the water recently sold for $2.2 million, making it the second-highest sale in the town for 2025, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 95 Riverscape Lane home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Mott & Chace, which represented the seller in this transaction.

The two-story home features large windows and high ceilings with wooden beams.

The first floor contains an office with a fireplace, and the second floor contains a library, with views of the Sakonnet River, according to Mott & Chace.

The finished basement level includes a second kitchen and a living room with a fireplace, along with a recreation room, the real estate firm said.

The exterior of the home includes a stone patio, a heated pool and an outdoor kitchen, along with a multi-tiered wooden deck and a balcony overlooking the yard, with an iron fence overlooking the pool area, the real estate firm said. The 1,400-square-foot pool features a slide, a waterfall feature, with large stones surrounding it and an outdoor bar area.

The property also comes with an attached three-car garage and a power generator.

The home was most recently valued by Tiverton assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.68 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 1.71 acres of land alone was valued at $418,200.

The buyers were represented by The Soby-Roberts Team, of Mott & Chace. The sellers were represented by Renee Welchman, of Compass Inc.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Michael Yusingbo, and it was purchased by David and Kathleen Jordan, of Worcester, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.