Tiverton horse farm overlooking salt marshes sells for $1.9M

TIVERTON – A shingle-style house and horse farm overlooking the town’s salt marshes has sold for $1.9 million, the highest price for the community since October 2018.

Announced by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the sale of 85 Nonquit Lane was reported on July 21. Mott & Chace represented both the buyer and the seller.

The house features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Its views are of the Seapowet salt marshes. A separate suite for an au-pair is included in the home’s footprint. The property features 4 acres of lush grazing meadows. The horses have a barn with four large stalls.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

