To Savor: Coming up rosé wines

Daylight savings time has occurred, and spring is almost here. With that in mind, let’s discuss rosé wines. I write about these wines closer to summer, but rosé wines are selections we enjoy all year. These beautiful, pink-hued wines are delightful partners for different cuisines. Let’s review some of the basic details.
Is rosé a red or white wine? Rosé is a pink-hued wine that gives us a spectrum of colors and styles – dry, off dry and sweet. Rosé wines are made from red grapes. When grapes are pressed, the extracted juice is clear most of the time, regardless of whether the grape is white or red. Red and rosé wines get their color from the juice’s contact with the grape skins.
For rosé wines, winemakers allow the grape’s juice to soak with the skins for only a short time. Winemakers make their decisions on how long the skins and juice should remain in contact based on the resulting color and taste that they want to achieve. After this, the wine then goes to fermentation.
Rosé wines are great food partners, having the ability to pair with lighter dishes, such as salads and shellfish, as well as grilled meats. While France is renowned for producing rosé, good selections are made in many countries. Rosé wines also have different price points. However, it is not necessary to spend your entire budget on a good rosé.
ROSÉ-COLORED BOTTLES: These wines will fill your rosé needs without breaking the bank.
ROSÉ-COLORED BOTTLES: These wines will fill your rosé needs without breaking the bank.
COURTESY JESSICA NORRIS GRANATIERO[/caption]
Here are four of my top rosé picks for this season:
Prisma rosé of pinot noir, Chile.
Made from the pinot noir grape, this rosé is from the Casablanca Valley region in Chile. It has a vibrant nose of watermelon and passion fruit while the palate gives us hints of strawberry and black cherry notes. It only sits with the skins of the grapes for two hours, giving it a very light pink hue. It is stainless-steel fermented and sits on its lees for two months, giving it a fresh vibrancy and nice roundness on the palate. It pairs best with grilled shrimp, sushi and grilled salmon with a mango chutney. Less than $20.
Stolpman Vineyards Love You Bunches rosé, California.
From California’s Central Coast region, this is a grenache blend that also is only stainless-steel fermented, showing a crisp, refreshing style. It exudes strawberry and watermelon notes on both the palate and nose. A pretty light salmon hue, it has the perfect amount of acid, making it a great partner for various cuisines, as well as enjoying on its own. Pair it with grilled tuna atop jasmine rice with roasted asparagus, turkey tacos with a mild salsa, and grilled pork chops with roasted red bliss potatoes and sauteed cauliflower. Less than $25.
Chateau Berne Romance rosé, France.
This beauty is a blend of grenache noir, cinsault, syrah and a little merlot from France’s Mediterranean region. It has a unique glass stopper and bottle shape, making a statement in appearance and also taste. Quite light in color, it presents with great aromatics on the nose, while the palate gives us strawberry, citrus fruit and raspberry notes. It also was rated 90-plus points by various wine writers. Pair with grilled duck breast with a Bing cherry sauce, grilled lamb lollipops atop mashed sweet potatoes and roasted brussels sprouts mixed with pecans. Less than $20.
La Spinetta rosé of Sangiovese, Italy.
This is from Tuscany, Italy, and made from organically grown sangiovese grapes. It has bright cherry and raspberry notes that meld together beautifully. The palate emulates the nose, and it rounds out at the end with a nicely acidic profile. It is vivacious and pairs well with arugula salad with goat cheese and dried cranberries and grilled chicken breasts atop risotto with mushrooms and rosemary. Less than $25.
Jessica Norris Granatiero is the founder of The Savory Grape, a wine, beer and spirits shop in East Greenwich. She can be reached through her website, www.jessicagranatiero.com or by email at jessica@thesavorygrape.com.