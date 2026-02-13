To Savor: Making a sweet match with chocolate, wine

In the U.S., we spend billions of dollars on chocolate each year. At a very young age, my mind swirled with images of chocolate bars and working at Hershey Park in Pennsylvania. I grew up in Delaware and had the pleasure of visiting the park and Hershey’s Chocolate World on summer vacations.
In New England, we have a plethora of amazing local chocolatiers keeping sweets as exciting as when I was a child. So this month, why not pair chocolate with wine? The marriage will heighten your senses and gastronomic experience.
As I have shared before, you want to match the weight and sweetness of the wine with the weight and sweetness of the food. In this case, determine your selection of chocolate, then find a wine to pair with it.
Dark or bittersweet chocolates.
Dark chocolates, which have a higher percentage of cacao, possess a bitter, more tannic nature. Tannins are what give that mouth-coating, puckering sensation, the same taste when you drink black coffee or tea without sugar or milk. Therefore, you want to choose a wine that has a higher tannin structure. These wines include red zinfandel or primitivo, which is the Italian version of zinfandel. They can stand up to the tannins in the dark chocolate. Vintage port, a Portuguese wine that is fortified with brandy, is also fabulous as a partner with hints of deep dark berry notes. Try Coppi Siniscalco primitivo from Puglia, Italy. Less than $25.
Chocolate-covered strawberries or chocolate truffles with cherry or raspberry.
Brachetto d’Aqui is my go-to with these chocolates. It’s a light, slightly effervescent Italian red wine with sweet cherry, raspberry and strawberry notes. Brachetto is the name of the grape, and it produces a beautiful frothiness. A sweet lambrusco is also a good match with chocolates that are laced or filled with cherry or raspberry, like truffles. Another slightly bubbly Italian wine, lambrusco’s red and black cherry, plum and raspberry notes dovetail well with the chocolate’s sweetness. Be careful not to select a dry lambrusco, as it will be too austere to match with chocolate. Enjoy Marenco Brachetto d’Aqui from Piedmont, Italy. Less than $30.
[caption id="attachment_516144" align="aligncenter" width="1200"]
GOT CHOCOLATE? These wines will pair well with the sweet treat, depending on which type you’re eating.
COURTESY JESSICA NORRIS GRANATIERO[/caption]
Milk chocolate.
It has a soft, creamy texture to it with lower tannins and bitterness than dark chocolate. Its velvety, round mouthfeel allows it to work well with a tawny port wine, a classic pairing. The nutty, caramel and warm vanilla qualities of the tawny port marry well with the mix of cocoa butter and sugar. There are many port options at less $25. However, if you want to splurge, seek an aged tawny port, 20 to 30 years. While not as classic, a fruity pinot noir is another good option. One from California, with its high concentration of fruit, works best. Avoid ones from France, which are typically drier and have more acid. Try the everyday tawny port from Calem, Velhotes tawny port. Less than $20.
White chocolate.
One of my favorite chocolates is white chocolate, with its creamy, mouth-coating texture. The list of wines to pair with white chocolate is immense. My top three choices are white port, demi-sec (off-dry) Champagne or sparkling wine, or a sweet riesling. Each of these offers just enough sweetness to create complementary flavors in the mouth. White port is as its name implies – white. It is lighter in weight than a tawny or ruby port and is synergistic with white chocolate. A sweeter riesling, typically from Germany or Washington state, with a mouth-coating profile of apricot or peach notes, is another option. My suggestion is to try the Heinz Eifel Kabinett riesling. Less than $15.
Jessica Norris Granatiero is the founder of The Savory Grape, a wine, beer and spirits shop in East Greenwich. She can be reached through her website, www.jessicagranatiero.com or by email at jessica@thesavorygrape.com.