To Savor: The rise of orange wine

Orange wine is all the rage right now, and it has many different descriptors. It is growing like rosè wine did about 10 years ago. It’s also referred to as “skin contact” wine, which is what makes the hue orange as its name implies. Orange wine is made from white grapes and its skins sit in contact with the wine juice for a range of time – from days to months – turning the wine an orange color; it’s not made from oranges as some people think. The wines’ variations in color range from bright orange to amber to copper tones.
Due to the category’s exceptional growth, we’ve increased our selection from having two to three orange wines under $20 last year, to close to 10 labels at varying price points ($17 to $60-plus) this year. Most orange wines possess some tannins. These amber-colored wines have honeyed-type profiles with hints of nuts, though each one has its own unique flavors as well. Due to their dryness and acidity, these pair well with a variety of foods – spicy foods such as Indian cuisines, as well as Japanese. Also, because of the soft tannins, they can pair with beef dishes, as well as hearty fish such as salmon and tuna.
Here are a variety of orange wines from different countries:
[caption id="attachment_473405" align="aligncenter" width="858"]
A DIFFERENT SHADE: Orange wines have gained in popularity in the year, and here are some of the best value buys.
COURTESY JESSICA NORRIS GRANATIERO[/caption]
Krasno orange wine, Slovenia.
This wine has a nice fruity flavor profile of tropical fruits, as well as unfiltered tea. It is produced from three grape varieties – rebula, malvasia and sauvignonasse. The rebula sits with the skins for 10 months in large oak foudres – which are large wooden vats – while the malvasia and sauvignonasse sit with the skins for only one month and then eight months on its lees in stainless steel tanks. The resulting wine has a medium body, creamy mouthfeel and a plethora of minerality. Less than $20.
Kelley Fox Nerthus, Willamette Valley, Oregon.
The Nerthus, made by woman wine pioneer Kelley Fox, is a bright peach and pale pink color. It’s produced from four different grape varieties – muscat, pinot gris, riesling and pinot blanc. Each wine is fermented separately and then blended together and aged in stainless steel tanks before bottling. While bone dry, it has fresh fruit flavors of peach, honeysuckle and pineapple that jump from the glass. It has a great medium- to full-bodied weight with a textural finish. Less than $35.
Aransat orange wine, Italy.
Aransat comes from three generations of winemakers in the Friuli region of northeastern Italy. The blend of pinot grigio and sauvignon blanc grapes sit in stainless steel tanks with a skin contact of 30 days. With a bright orange hue, the wine exhibits flavors of peaches, tea and nuts. The farming is organic, and all the grapes are handpicked. No machines are used. Less than $30.
Côté Mas orange wine, France.
A beautiful pale orange amber color, the wine is made from grenache gris, grenache blanc and macabeu. The family-owned winery is led by Jean-Claude Mas, who took over in 2000. The vineyards are located on the foothills of the Pyrenees in France’s Roussillon subregion. This orange wine has a short time of skin contact, only eight days. It’s very floral on the nose while the palate exudes notes of tropical fruits, tangerines and baking spices. It has a soft viscosity that is balanced by its bright acidity. Less than $20.
Jessica Norris Granatiero is the founder of The Savory Grape, a wine, beer and spirits shop in East Greenwich. She can be reached through her website, www.jessicagranatiero.com or by email at jessica@thesavorygrape.com.