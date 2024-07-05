To Savor: Upstate N.Y.’s hidden gems

I have had the privilege of traveling to many wine regions throughout the world, and one that I recall fondly is upstate New York, specifically the Finger Lakes region. Due to its cool climate, it’s best known for its white wines, gewurztraminer, gruner veltliner and most notably riesling. However, varietals such as cabernet franc and pinot noir also thrive there.
Two of my favorites that are making the region known are Dr. Konstantin Frank, overlooking Keuka Lake, and Hermann J. Wiemer, which sits on the western part of Seneca Lake.
Here are some of my picks from both producers that represent the region nicely.
Hermann J. Wiemer white field blend.
This is a nonvintage wine, which means it’s made from a blend of different grapes and from different vintages. Gruner veltliner sets the stage for this white blend that is also comprised of riesling, chardonnay and gewurztraminer. You get a clean brightness and vibrancy from the gruner veltliner, riesling and gewurztraminer, while chardonnay adds weight and body. Vivacious, it pairs well with tomato salads, spicy Asian-style cuisine and grilled chicken atop summer peaches. Less than $20.
Hermann J. Wiemer dry riesling.
This flagship wine is made from hand-picked grapes from 30 to 40 different selections, from three different vineyards. Most people think of riesling as a sweet wine, but winemakers can make it both ways – sweet, with more residual sugar, and dry. This has lemon-lime notes with a pungent yet pleasant acidity that makes it a great partner for food. All stainless steel fermented, it’s vegan also. It partners well with shellfish, shrimp cocktail and spicy cuisine. Less than $25.
GOING UPSTATE: Some of the quality, affordable wines from the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
GOING UPSTATE: Some of the quality, affordable wines from the Finger Lakes Region of New York.

Hermann J. Wiemer cabernet franc.
Cabernet franc is a grape that is well suited for the Finger Lakes region and its longer fall season. After being handpicked, 50% of the wine rests in stainless steel while the other 50% rests in oak barrels for 10 months. This combination presents us with a medium-bodied red that exudes notes of soft, subtle vanilla bean, from its time in oak, coupled with flavors of raspberry and plums. It pairs best with grilled tuna sushi, risotto with mushrooms and grilled lamb chops. Less than $30.
Dr. Konstantin Frank old vine pinot noir.
This pinot noir comes from the winery’s original plantings from 1958, some of the oldest pinot noir plantings in the Finger Lakes. It’s bright, fresh and vibrant with a light body. Its time of 16 months in 20% new French oak comes through on the nose and palate, putting forth notes of hazelnut and vanilla spice. The mouthfeel is smooth and full of plum, cranberry and red cherry notes backed by a hint of allspice. It has a fresh minerality that makes it great to pair with food, such as grilled duck atop Chanterelle mushrooms, pork tenderloin with sauteed fennel and baked salmon. Less than $35.
Dr. Konstantin Frank gruner veltliner.
Gruner veltliner is an Austrian grape varietal that the family planted in 2007. Family member Fred Frank drew inspiration from his time studying in Europe. Medium bodied, it is lush with tropical fruit notes of melon, guava and papaya. All stainless steel fermented, it shows great precision and sleekness. While the winery is on Keuka Lake, the gruner veltliner vineyards sit near Seneca Lake, which is slightly warmer in temperature thus adding to the wine’s lush body. Great with grilled rosemary-spiced chicken over asparagus, blue cheeses, sushi and summer corn salad with basil and roasted tomatoes. Less than $20.
Jessica Norris Granatiero is the founder of The Savory Grape, a wine, beer and spirits shop in East Greenwich. She can be reached through her website, www.jessicagranatiero.com or by email at jessica@thesavorygrape.com.