TO THE RESCUE? ‘Superman’ building project could key downtown recovery

By
LASTING MARK? Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, who cannot run in November for another term, is hopeful a renovated Industrial Trust Co. Building will add to the vibrancy of Kennedy Plaza, which the city is eying for a $140 million overhaul. / PBN PHOTO/PAMELA BHATIA
The Industrial Trust Co. Building holds a towering place in Neil D. Steinberg’s memory. He started his banking career there nearly half a century ago, a junior executive helping customers open checking and savings accounts, and he eventually rose to the top as CEO of Fleet National Bank, which had its headquarters in the 26-story…

