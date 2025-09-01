Tobey Hospital achieves Pathway to Excellence with Distinction designation

PROVIDENCE – Tobey Hospital was recently designated as a Pathway to Excellence with Distinction Hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, Southcoast Health announced.

Southcoast Health, which operates the hospital, says this designation puts Tobey in an elite group of other hospitals that “lead the way in providing supportive practice environments, shared governance and elevating nurses’ voices.”

Charlton Memorial Hospital, also operated by Southcoast Health, was designated as a Pathway to Excellence Hospital in 2024. Tobey is now the fourth hospital in Massachusetts to earn the recognition, and the first to get a Pathway designation with distinction status.

“The pivotal role our exceptional nurses have played in achieving this honor cannot be overstated,” said Michele Wakeman, associate chief nursing officer for Tobey Hospital. “This accomplished group of nursing professionals exemplifies a culture of excellence and the highest standards of care for our patients. I especially want to thank our Pathway to Excellence program manager, Andrea Laliberte [registered nurse who holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree], and coordinator Kelly Buckingham [registered nurse] for expertly leading this process.”

Nurses’ participation was required for the designation in a written application and survey showing that the hospital supports nurses’ needs and has high standards. Pathway requires 60% of nurses to participate in the survey portion of the application to share their thoughts about the workplace. At Tobey, 100% of the nurses participated in the survey.

“This Pathway designation sends a powerful message to our community that Tobey’s nurses are highly valued for their clinical expertise and the exceptional care they provide to our patients,” said David O. McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health. “Thank you to Jackie, Michele, Andrea and Kelly, who oversaw the designation process, and the entire Tobey nursing staff who ultimately achieved this important designation. I am immensely proud of all Tobey nurses, providers and staff members. Our shared commitment to our patients and each other enables us to maintain a positive practice environment for our dedicated staff and the communities we serve.”

In May 2023, nurses at Tobey began implementing well-being initiatives and shared governance days, relaunched unit-based councils, as well as researched and started nursing evidence-based projects. Also, nurses collaborated with community partners to provide donations to local organizations.

“This achievement reinforces that we have created a strong, inclusive and positive culture for our nurses that encourages engagement and supports their career growth and well-being,” said Jacqueline Somerville, senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Southcoast Health. “I could not be prouder of these caregivers for the remarkable teamwork they demonstrated throughout the process to earn the Pathway to Excellence designation.”

Individual donors have provided seed funding for each of Southcoast Health’s three community hospitals to launch a Pathway designation journey. St. Luke’s Hospital is still seeking the designation.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.