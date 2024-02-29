Tom is a member of the Audit Group and a Co-Leader of the Portfolio Company Practice. He has 20 years of experience in public accounting, working with private equity backed and privately-held commercial companies. Tom’s clients operate in a variety of industries including technology, manufacturing/distribution, and professional services. He also has experience with not-for-profit entities and employee benefit plans. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Fordham University and his Master of Business Administration from Johnson & Wales University.
Home PBN Connect People on the Move Tom Griffin Promoted to Managing Director at CBIZ & MHM
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password? Get help
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.