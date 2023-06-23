Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
TOO SMALL TO FAIL: R.I.’s low-profile tech sector avoiding carnage felt in major hubs
After John MacKrell launched an app-based laundry pickup and delivery service more than three years ago, a question sometimes came up during his search for early-stage investors. “We were asked, pointedly, ‘Are you planning to stay in Rhode Island, or would you move to Boston or New York?’ ” MacKrell recalled. He was honest. He…