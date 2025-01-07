Top-Performing Agent, Jenny Palm, Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate proudly welcomes Jenny Palm, a top-producing agent with over 400 successful transactions since 2016. Licensed in Rhode Island and Connecticut, Jenny specializes in providing a seamless, client-focused home-buying or selling experience. Her hyperlocal expertise and dedication have earned her numerous accolades, including Zillow’s “Best of the Best” for 2024. As a Certified Military Relocation Professional (MRP) and Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), Jenny is uniquely equipped to serve diverse clients, from veterans to first-time buyers, solidifying the brokerage’s commitment to exceptional real estate services.