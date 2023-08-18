Tornado spotted in Johnston as thunderstorms move through New England

PROVIDENCE – A pair of tornadoes threatened Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts Friday morning as severe weather moved through southern New England.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was over Johnston and moving northeast at 30 mph. The service warned that the tornado could cause damage and flying debris and that quarter-size hail was possible.

WJAR-TV NBC 10 and WPRI both reported another tornado touched down Scituate on Byron Randall Road. Though it could not be confirmed, town officials are asking residents to avoid the street.

Johnston Police told WPRI-TV CBS 12, that a car was picked up 10 feet into the air and dropped back down on its tires along Interstate 295 near Greenville Ave and Route 6. The driver was hospitalized with back and neck injuries.

- Advertisement -

According to Rhode Island Energy, there are currently 41 active power outages, impacting 7,181 customers. Most of the outages are in the Providence, North Providence, Lincoln and Johnston areas.

R.I. State Police told WPRI they have responded to several weather-related crashes on I-95 and I-295.

A tornado warning, which has since been dropped, was in effect for parts of Rhode Island and central and southern Massachusetts. Other parts of New England also saw thunderstorms.

Other parts of New England also saw thunderstorms or were under flood watches. Rockingham and Strafford counties in New Hampshire were both under flood watches.

(Update: Story recast with two reports of tornadoes)

This story will be updated. Material from The Associated Press was used to this report.