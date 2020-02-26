Torpedo test team at NUWC Newport wins special achievement award

NEWPORT – A team from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles and Defense Systems Department won an International Test and Evaluation Association award.

According to NUWC, the award was given to the Mark 48 Heavyweight Torpedo Test Team for its work on that critical-weapons system capability.

In addition to Division Newport, the team includes personnel from the Commander Operational Test and Evaluation Force, the Undersea Weapons Program Office, Institute for Defense Analyses and Director Operational Test and Evaluation.

Members from the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department are Michael Alice, supervisory scientist; Robert Murphy, a scientist; Samuel Carroll, an ocean engineer; Claire Ryan, scientist; Ryan Dropek, an interim technical project manager and in-water test planner; Melissa Suursoo, a scientist; and Charles Lury, a torpedo test planner.

The International Test and Evaluation Association recognized the team and other award winners at a November ceremony.

Responsible for engineering and building ships and combat systems, the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy. It is the oldest warfare center in the United States.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.