Tourism and hospitality now a major focus at Salve Regina University

By
-
TOURISM TRACK: Melissa Varao, an associate professor at the Salve Regina University School of Business, crafted a degree track for a tourism, hospitality and event management bachelor’s program, which is now enrolling students for fall classes.  PBN PHOTO/ DAVID HANSEN
TOURISM TRACK: Melissa Varao, an associate professor at the Salve Regina University School of Business, crafted a degree track for a tourism, hospitality and event management bachelor’s program, which is now enrolling students for fall classes.  PBN PHOTO/ DAVID HANSEN

Between the soft sand beaches, Gilded Age mansions and nestled shops of Thames Street, Newport is undeniably one of Rhode Island’s most popular tourist destinations, in a state where visitors spent $6 billion in 2024 and supported nearly 90,000 jobs, according to state data. Yet despite Newport’s reliance on tourism, Salve Regina University, the city’s

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The Most Undervalued Asset in Business: The Right Connection

By Emilio DiSpirito IV License Partner | Private Office Advisor Engel & Volkers Oceanside www.DiSpiritoteam.com…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display