Tourism and hospitality now a major focus at Salve Regina University

Between the soft sand beaches, Gilded Age mansions and nestled shops of Thames Street, Newport is undeniably one of Rhode Island’s most popular tourist destinations, in a state where visitors spent $6 billion in 2024 and supported nearly 90,000 jobs, according to state data. Yet despite Newport’s reliance on tourism, Salve Regina University, the city’s sole major university, did not offer a dedicated tourism degree track, leaving interested students with only a minor option. “I always had in my head: why would Newport, of all places, not have a hospitality and tourism program? It just makes sense,” said Melissa Varao, associate professor at Salve’s School of Business. So, in November 2025, Varao proposed the university establish the Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management, or T.H.E.M., bachelor program. The university’s minor had proven successful since its implementation in the fall of 2022 and Varao was fielding more and more requests from industry leaders in need of interns and workers. Thus, she crafted a degree track, using Newport as the backdrop, to prepare students for the economic, analytical and ethical complexities of working in the tourism industry. That vision will materialize this fall as enrollment for the major is now open to both new and existing Salve students. Rooted in the university’s Catholic mission of service, T.H.E.M. aims to use a model that views hospitality as both a business and moral practice: an angle Varao says is unique to the academic practice. The role of sustainability – both societal and environmental – in the hospitality industry has always been important, she said, but now there’s a greater societal shift bringing it into the spotlight. “We are in a point where a lot of communities are trying to better understand how they can have a positive environmental impact, how they can have a community that thrives ... while we are also bringing in people from the outside,” Varao said. Throughout the 63- to 68-credit major, students can elect to take classes in business ethics, environmental justice, environmental ethics, and sustainable and regenerative tourism. Another defining feature of T.H.E.M. is its emphasis on experiential learning. It was the hands-on opportunities Dylan Larsen had when earning his tourism minor at Salve that helped prepare him most for entering the field upon graduation. Larsen, a ’26 graduate who now serves as chief of staff at Discover Newport, was able to tour Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and perform a customer service audit at The Brenton Hotel in Newport while others visited Boston’s TD Garden and Fenway Park to meet with executives. During his studies, Larsen worked with Varao to plan a business conference that drew 500 attendees. He helped coordinate with 40 external speakers, 25 corporate partners and 30 career fair exhibitors – an experience that not only integrated him with the Newport tourism landscape but helped him land his current role. “Those connections really helped me out in the real world,” Larsen said. “It’s nice to come into Discover Newport knowing a lot of the community.” He wishes the T.H.E.M. major had been available when he was an undergraduate and sees the major exposing students to the array of professions possible in the tourism field. “It really opens the students’ eyes to a lot of different jobs and sub-industries that they can be a part of,” Larsen said. This is one of Varao’s core goals: to draw back the curtain and show students the opportunities and demand for often-overlooked industry careers, like those in destination management, tourism policy, event design and real estate. “There’s just a strong demand across the sectors right now. There’s a need to backfill positions,” she said. “It’s a tough industry.” Tourism never sleeps, Varao continued: it’s a difficult industry to find workers due to often irregular hours and the physically demanding nature. To prepare future leaders to address those challenges, T.H.E.M. offers eight management-focused courses covering topics from global destination management to hotel and resort operations and event planning because leadership in the tourism and hospitality field goes beyond direct reports, she said. “They’re decisions that affect not just people who are traveling, but they affect the people who live within that community in economic ways and political ways and infrastructure ways,” Varao said. Which brings her back to one of the major’s central themes of service to others, which in the end builds brand loyalty and company sustainability. Tourism is the first industry to take a hit when the economy takes a downturn and the first to rebound when the economy starts to recover, she noted. “We’ll always have our ups and downs in the industry, but it will always exist,” she said. “It’s an industry that we need to make sure that people are educated within.”