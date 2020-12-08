Tourism districts, RIF and BankNewport to relaunch ‘Buy Local RI’ campaign

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s tourism districts have joined with the Rhode Island Foundation and BankNewport to receive the foundation’s “Buy Local RI” campaign, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Tuesday.

The Rhode Island Foundation has lent the regions the website BuyLocalRI.org for the promotion, which centers on a listing of “100 Ways to Buy Local in Rhode Island,” the PWCVB said.

The foundation and BankNewport are also providing financial support for the campaign, which will run from December through February.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Rhode Island’s economy. We all know someone who is connected as an employee or owner – they are our friends and neighbors, and need our support,” said Neil D. Steinberg, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation. “As the state’s community foundation, we’re glad to partner with BankNewport and the state’s tourism regions to bring this campaign to life.”

- Advertisement -

The effort is a partnership among the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, Block Island Tourism Council, city of Warwick, Discover Newport, PWCVB and the South County Tourism Council.

“One of the small silver linings in this pandemic is that it has fostered a heightened spirit of collaboration,” said Kristen Adamo, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO and president. “This is a project that we have all been working on for months, in hopes of helping our retailers, restaurants, hotels and other small businesses survive the winter.”