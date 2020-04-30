Town Hall discussion scheduled for Henderson Bridge replacement

EAST PROVIDENCE – One of the larger RhodeWorks projects on tap for the next several years will be the subject of a virtual town hall on May 6.

The event, scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m., will require an online registration through the R.I. Department of Transportation. The Henderson Bridge, which connects East Providence to the East Side of Providence, is a popular commuting route but the bridge is structurally deficient, and has had several lanes cordoned off for years because of this.

The state plans to replace the span using about $54 million in federal funds.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN.

