Towneplace Suites by Marriott opens in Westport

WESTPORT – Towneplace Suites by Marriott Fall River Westport has opened, with 90 extended-stay suites aimed at business and vacation travelers.

The hotel is at 41 Old Bedford Road, off Interstate 195, and is within driving distance of Boston, Providence, Newport and Cape Cod.

The hotel is the new headquarters for Lafrance Hospitality, the hotel owner.

The general manager is Michael Dougherty. The director of sales is Jennifer Do-Teixeira.

The hotel rooms are a mixture of studio and one-bedroom suites, with fully equipped kitchen and separated living, working and sleeping areas. Amenities include a fitness center, meeting rooms, guest laundry and an adjacent restaurant, the Galley Grille.

