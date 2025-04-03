Townhouse condo in Wayland Square sells for $1.95M

PROVIDENCE – A townhouse condo near Wayland Square on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.95 million, according to public records.

The 2,900-square-foot home is part of a two-story brick building at 317-319 Wayland Ave., according to public records.

Before the sale, the townhouse condo was redesigned, featuring detailed moldings, 9-foot beamed ceilings and refinished hardwood floors, according to the Zillow real estate listing for the property.

The two-story home includes a tiled gas fireplace, a large kitchen custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, a walk-in pantry, radiant heated floors, and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, according to the Zillow listing. The first level of the home also features a reconfigured powder room and a family room, with built-in storage.

Upstairs, the primary suite includes a new dressing room and spa-like bath, with radiant heated floors, a soaking tub, dual vanities and a large shower, according to the Zillow listing.

The finished basement, which walks out to a stone patio, features an entertainment area with a built-in bar, a gym, a new powder room and extra storage, according to the listing. The outdoor space includes a private patio, repointed steps and leveled walkways.

The property also comes with a two-car garage with an electrical vehicle charger and a new Viessmann hydro-air heating system, the listing states.

The condo was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.29 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller was represented by the Sweeney Advisory Group, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, according to the Zillow page for the home. The buyer was represented by Kristine Pasto, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

According to the trustee’s deed, the townhouse condo was sold by Mark Decof, of Providence, and it was purchased by Andrew Schwerin, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.