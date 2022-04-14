Townhouse sells for $1.2M in Tiverton’s biggest condo sale this year

TIVERTON – A waterfront home at the Villages on Mount Hope Bay subdivision recently sold for $1.2 million in the most expensive condo sale in the town so far in 2022, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer.

The townhouse located at 61 Water’s Edge, Unit 17, is a custom-designed condo with two bedrooms and four full bathrooms, according to town assessment records.

The condo includes a “gourmet” kitchen, custom built-ins, and water views of Narragansett Bay, according to Mott & Chace.

The Villages at Mount Hope Bay is a 55 and older community, featuring a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, tennis courts and nature trails, the real estate firm said.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller in the deal.

The 3,413-square-foot home was most recently assessed by the town at a total value of $673,800, according to public records.

The condo was sold by Barbara Materna to Kevin Kelly and Tara Kelly, according to a copy of the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.