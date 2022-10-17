Toys R Us back in time for holidays

PROVIDENCE – Just in time for holiday shopping, in-store Toys R Us locations have opened in Macy’s department stores across the country, including in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

The department store chain announced in July it was adding toy shops to all of its locations across the U.S.

The toy store filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all of its locations in 2018.

Macy’s is holding nine days of activities starting on Oct. 22 to mark the openings.

- Advertisement -

Toys R Us shops can now be found at Providence Place mall, the Warwick Mall, in Warwick, and 14 Massachusetts locations, including Dartmouth and North Attleboro.

See the full list of Toys R Us shops on Macy’s website.