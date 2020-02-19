Traffic at T.F. Green drops 7.2% in 2019

WARWICK – Traffic at T.F. Green Airport declined by 7.2% year over year in 2019, to 4 million passengers deplaned and enplaned, according to R.I. Airport Corp.

The airline with the largest nominal decline year over year in 2019 was Frontier Airlines, falling 161,925 passengers to 217,476 for the year.

The second-largest decline was Southwest Airlines, falling 154,778 passengers year over year to 1.5 million passengers.

The third-largest nominal decline was Norwegian Air International, which discontinued operations at T.F. Green. Passengers on the airline declined 148,487 year over year to 41,046 for the year.

The largest nominal increase of any airline for 2019 was JetBlue, which had a total passenger increase of 74,534 year over year to 313,441 passengers. Sun Country Airlines added 65,593 passengers to the airport in 2019 (it did not have operations in 2018).

Overall passenger traffic for the year was down, but 2019’s total was slightly higher than 2017’s 3.9 million passengers. In fact, total passenger traffic at the airport in 2019 was the third-highest number in a decade, only surpassed by 4.3 million in both 2009 and 2018.

Cargo enplaned and deplaned in 2019 declined 53% to 27.8 million pounds. Pinnacle Logistics moved its operations related to Amazon.com Inc. out of T.F. Green in 2018. The company reached agreements to operate at T.F. Green from RIAC in late 2017.

- Advertisement -

Despite the yearly decline in passengers, December traffic at the airport increased 5.1% year over year to 326,263 total passengers. The increase was led by a 36.5% jump year over year for JetBlue in December.

Cargo for the month also increased 15.9% year over year to 4.2 million pounds processed.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenhiem@PBN.com.