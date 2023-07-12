Travel + Leisure ranks T.F. Green as 6th-best domestic airport

WARWICK – Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport was recognized as the sixth-best airport in the nation in Travel + Leisure’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards announced Wednesday.

This was the third time in four years the airport has been among Travel + Leisure’s top 10 in the U.S. T.F. Green was ranked third among the readers in 2021, and fifth in 2020.

More than 165,000 Travel + Leisure readers were surveyed, with the nation’s airports specifically rated on access, check-in/security, restaurants/bars, shopping and design.

In its ranking, one Travel + Leisure reader said T.F. Green was the “quick and easy airport to get your leisure travel off to a stress-free start.”

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N.H., was ranked the best, followed by Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Ind.; Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla.; Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minneapolis; Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore.; T.F. Green; Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah, Ga.; Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.; Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City; and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson, Miss.

The full ranking can be found here.