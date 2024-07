Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is the second-best airport in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024. This was the fourth time in five years the airport has been among Travel + Leisure’s top 10 in the U.S. T.F. Green was ranked sixth in last year’s survey. “We

This was the fourth time in five years the airport has been among Travel + Leisure’s top 10 in the U.S. T.F. Green was ranked sixth in last year’s survey.

“We are grateful to be honored by travelers who consistently rank our airport as among the best in the nation, and all those who have discovered that Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport is an easy and affordable gateway to New England,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Airport Corp., which operates the state's largest airport. “The Rhode Island Airport Corp. takes our commitment to excellence in customer service with the seriousness our patrons have come to expect, and we appreciate the support of all voters as we expand on our efforts to provide meaningful connections to the nation and the world.”

More than 180,000 Travel + Leisure readers were surveyed this year, with the nation’s airports specifically rated on access, check-in/security, restaurants/bars, shopping and design.

T.F. Green ranked second among 500 commercial airports in the U.S. and was the only one in the Northeast to reach the top five, according to Travel + Leisure.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was ranked the best airport, according to the survey, scoring only .01 above T.F. Green.

Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., was third, followed by Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah, Ga.; Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis; Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo.; Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N.H.; Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla.; John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif.; and Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore.

The survey hailed T.F. Green for its lack of crowds and lines, superb cleanliness, bountiful parking and tidy bathrooms.

"The bathrooms are magnificent! This seems like a small thing, but when you travel a lot, large stalls with privacy doors and sinks with built-in faucet/dryer combinations are such a gift. And the live plants and fresh flowers by each sink really made me feel like someone cares about my well-being," a voter wrote. "Likely the best experience of my 30 years as a traveling consultant."

T.F. Green has now been recognized for excellence by national reviewers 13 times since 2017, including the airport’s 2023 ranking by Condé Nast Traveller as a Top Ten Airport in the World.