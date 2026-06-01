In today’s evolving manufacturing landscape, business leaders are navigating a mix of opportunity and uncertainty. From global trade pressures and rising interest rates to rapid technological advancements and workforce challenges, companies are being forced to reassess not only how they grow, but also when and how they may exit. For many, the question is no longer just if a transaction will occur, but when the timing is right to maximize value.

Declining Near-Term Sale Intentions

Against this backdrop, Citrin Cooperman has observed a notable shift over the past three years through its Manufacturing and Distribution Pulse Survey, with the 2026 results scheduled for release in mid-June. The survey, which includes responses from over 500 companies across the United States, indicates a decline in the percentage of respondents who would consider a sale of their business within the next three years. This trend reflects a more cautious and deliberate approach to transaction planning in the current environment.

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According to the 2026 survey results, 38% of respondents indicate they would either definitely or probably pursue a sale within the next three years, compared to 48% in 2024 and 51% in 2023. This downward shift is notable, especially given that just two years ago, more than half of respondents anticipated a near-term sale. Survey results further highlight differences in anticipated transaction activity by sector. Respondents in the logistics sector are the most likely to anticipate a sale within the next three years (59%), while industrial products companies are the least likely (33%). External factors such as tariffs, higher interest rates, political uncertainty, and broader economic conditions are likely to influence both valuation expectations and transaction timing.

Preparing for Value Creation and Transaction Readiness

Beyond timing considerations, respondents were asked to identify key areas requiring improvement to maximize company value in anticipation of a potential sale, regardless of whether they anticipate a potential sale within the next three years or not. The most frequently cited priorities include operations processes and procedures (33%), financial reporting (32%), management team enhancements (30%), and research and development initiatives (30%). These focus areas have remained consistent over the past three years, underscoring their importance in preparing for a successful transaction.

Survey responses also show that value drivers vary meaningfully across industry segments. Manufacturing and industrial products companies identify operations — specifically processes and procedures — as the most critical area of focus. In contrast, the food and beverage sector is focusing on organizational structure and talent. Logistics companies are prioritizing financial reporting, while consumer products and retail companies are homing in on research and development.

As manufacturers evaluate whether a potential transaction is on the horizon, proactive preparation remains essential. Companies should focus on addressing areas that are likely to be scrutinized during the due diligence process while also developing a clear understanding of their current value. Three key areas to assess prior to entering a transaction include:

1. Quality of Earnings (QoE) report to identify the value of their business

2. Tax due diligence and structuring of the transaction dependent on the type of deal (asset sale vs. stock sale), addressing state and local considerations

3. Operational and technological assessments of processes and systems to identify potential risks and opportunities for improvement

Taking these steps in advance can lead to a more efficient transaction process, reduce execution risk, and help companies approach potential deals with greater confidence. Early engagement with experienced professionals can also help align transaction outcomes with broader financial and strategic goals.

Strategic Transaction Support

As manufacturing companies navigate an increasingly complex environment, thoughtful preparation can make the difference between a good transaction and a great one. Transaction support specialists are available to help support companies throughout the transaction lifecycle. As market conditions continue to evolve, companies that take a proactive, disciplined approach to preparation will be better positioned to act decisively when opportunities arise, helping to strengthen outcomes in an increasingly competitive transaction environment.

For a deeper understanding of these trends and how peers are approaching transaction readiness, access Citrin Cooperman’s 2026 Manufacturing and Distribution Pulse Survey Report for timely insights and data-driven perspectives to help you plan strategically and move forward with confidence.

“Citrin Cooperman” is the brand name under which Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC and Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards.

Barrett Bernier is a manager at Citrin Cooperman, providing audit services to middle-market, family-owned, and private equity-backed businesses, as well as not-for-profit organizations. He serves clients across manufacturing, distribution, professional services, and teachers’ associations, delivering tailored audit solutions to a diverse portfolio.

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