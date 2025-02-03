Trinity Brewhouse put up for sale with $2.25M asking price

PROVIDENCE – A prominent downtown restaurant and brewery is now on the market.
Trinity Brewhouse, located at 186 Fountain St., just adjacent to Trinity Repertory Company, the Providence Public Library, the former Hasbro Inc. office building and Amica Mutual Pavilion, has been put up for sale, owner Joshua Miller confirmed Monday to Providence Business News.
The 150-seat restaurant, which also produces its own locally crafted beer, has an asking price of $2.25 million. Miller – the former Cranston state senator who did not seek re-election last year and has worked in hospitality since 1975 – told PBN that he recently celebrated his 70th birthday and felt now is the right time to “have a little more time” to himself.
Miller also said now is a good time to sell Trinity Brewhouse because activity downtown has picked up in recent years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with regular events, that area’s activity includes Brown University Health moving its administrative offices into the former Hasbro building
next to the restaurant.
The Hot Club, which Miller is a partner in owning, is not on the market, he said.
Trinity Brewhouse opened in the mid-1990s, one of the first brewpub restaurants in New England.
