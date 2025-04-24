Trinity Rep announces 2025-26 performance season

PROVIDENCE – Six shows, including a holiday tradition and a world premiere production, will be part of Trinity Repertory Company’s 2025-26 performance season, the performing arts troupe announced Thursday.
Curt Columbus, Trinity Rep’s artistic director, said in a statement that the organization’s 62nd season will feel like “a homecoming” for some of Trinity Rep’s ling time collaborators whose work has been on its stage in some time. There will also be a homecoming, of sorts, for “A Christmas Carol,” Trinity Rep’s signature annual production.
“A Christmas Carol,” set to run from Nov. 6 through Dec. 31, will be back at Trinity Rep after it held its holiday classic run last year at the Providence Performing Arts Center
. The move was due to Trinity Rep renovating the Chace Theater, the larger theater where “A Christmas Carol” is shown.
But Chace Theater’s renovations are ongoing and all of Trinity Rep’s 2025-26 shows, including “A Christmas Carol,” will be held in the downstairs Dowling Theater, Trinity Rep said.
The season debut production will be the world premiere of “Cold War Choir Practice,” scheduled for Sept. 4 through Oct. 5. Trinity Rep says the dark comedy is a follows a Black family’s unexpected foray into cults, espionage, the Cold War and choir practice as they deal with family tensions.
After “A Christmas Carol,” Trinity Rep will feature two plays in a rotating repertory. The first one, titled “The Roommate,” is a one-act comedy about second acts in life, Trinity Rep says. The other will be Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale.” The plays will run in rotation between Jan. 28, 2026, and March 22, 2026.
“Primary Trust,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning production, will run April 9, 2026, through May 10, 2026. Trinity Rep’s season’s finale will be the Tony Award-winning rock musical “Next to Normal,” opening June 3, 2026.
Subscriptions, which include all shows except for “A Christmas Carol,” go on sale May 29. The five-play subscription packages are currently available for renewing and recently lapsed subscribers, Trinity Rep says.
Additional information is available on Trinity Rep’s website
.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.