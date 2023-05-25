Trinity Rep announces 60th anniversary season schedule

PROVIDENCE – Six productions, including an annual holiday classic, will be part of Trinity Repertory Company’s 2023-24 season starting in September, the nonprofit theater group announced Thursday.

Additionally, the upcoming season will commemorate Trinity Rep’s 60th anniversary. Trinity Rep says the season’s cornerstone will have a focus on family, those in everyone’s lives who both make things complicated and also bring people joy.

The season commences Sept. 7 with two dark comedies “The Good John Proctor” and “Becky Nurse of Salem.” The two productions will run through Nov. 12.

Then, Trinity Rep will hold its 47th annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” from Nov. 9 through Dec. 31, with the hope of performances going uninterrupted this year. Last year, due to a COVID-19 outbreak among cast members, 16 “A Christmas Carol” performances were canceled and Trinity Rep had to refund more than $200,000 in ticket purchases, Trinity Rep Executive Director Kate Liberman previously told Providence Business News.

In the new year, from Jan. 18, 2024, through Feb. 18, 2024, Trinity Rep will premiere a commissioned play “La Broa’ (Broad Street)” by Orlando Hernández, based on the oral history “Latino History of Rhode Island: Nuestras Raíces” by Marta V. Martínez. A month later, the theater group will perform the America classic August Wilson’s “Fences” from March 21, 2024, through April 28, 2024.

The season finale will be Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein’s Tony Award-winning musical “La Cage aux Folles,” running from May 30, 2024, through June 30, 2024.

“In the shadow of pandemic closures, and in the wake of losing both our founding artistic director Adrian Hall and Trinity Rep resident designer Eugene Lee, it feels essential that we celebrate our 60th anniversary season with revelry and extraordinary theater,” Liberman said in a statement. “I cannot wait to mark this milestone with everyone in our community at your theatrical home, Trinity Rep.”

Season subscriptions, which include all shows except “A Christmas Carol,” start at $115, Trinity Rep says. Flex passes are also available for purchase. Additional ticket information can be found on Trinity Rep’s website.

