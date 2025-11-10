Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PROVIDENCE – Trinity Repertory Company broke ground Monday on a $40 million renovation of its Lederer Theater Center and launched a capital campaign to help secure the remaining funding for the effort. The project, the largest in the theater's history, will modernize the facility, improve safety and accessibility, expand usable space, and make the theater more welcoming. Built in 1917 as Emery’s Majestic Theater, the Lederer Theater Center hasn’t seen a major renovation since the early 1970s. Demolition began this fall, with construction scheduled through early 2027.

All shows, except for its holiday signature "A Christmas Carol," will take place in the Dowling Theater during construction.

“Today marks a transformational milestone for Trinity Rep and for Rhode Island’s creative community,” Trinity Rep Executive Director Katie Liberman said. “This project honors our historic home while ensuring that artists, students, and audiences alike can access and experience the power of live theater in a welcoming, modern, and inspiring space.” Boston-based Flansburgh Architects designed the project, with Gilbane Building Company acting as construction manager. A key goal of the renovation is to improve accessibility. A new elevator will allow access to all five stories of the building, unlocking rehearsal spaces, studios, dressing rooms, and the costume shop for artistic, educational and community use. The project will also expand public gathering areas and classrooms, create flexible event space, and consolidate Trinity Rep’s administrative offices under one roof for the first time in decades, it said. Adrian Hall Way, the alleyway running alongside the Lederer Theater Center, will be transformed into a public plaza with a pedestrian walkway, lighting, seating, greenery and an expanded skate park. In partnership with the city of Providence, it will be maintained by the Providence Parks Department. The renovation also includes the ongoing updates to the Chace Theater, Trinity Rep’s 500-plus seat upstairs venue and home of "A Christmas Carol," for the first time since 1972. Improvements include accessible seating, flexible configurations, a new LED lighting grid, and modernized stage infrastructure.

This season is a homecoming, of sorts for “A Christmas Carol,” where productions are currently being held through Dec. 31. Last year, the troupe held the annual production at the Providence Performing Arts Center when renovations began at Chace Theater.

Also Monday, Trinity Rep launched itsnew donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000 through a challenge from an anonymous family foundation.

Currently, Trinity Rep has raised more than $34.6 million toward its $40 million Public Square Campaign and is seeking an additional $5.4 million.

“This matching challenge is an extraordinary opportunity for the community to double their impact,” Kibbe Reilly, chair of Trinity Rep’s Board of Trustees, said. “Every new gift helps us create a more accessible, sustainable, and inspiring home for Rhode Island’s State Theater.”

To make a donation, visit TrinityRep.com/Campaign.