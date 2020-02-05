PROVIDENCE – Trinity Repertory Company raised $60,445 for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank during the theater group’s 2019 production of “A Christmas Carol,” Trinity Rep announced Jan. 16.

Donations were collected from audience members attending the productions. Trinity Rep said this year’s amount was the second-most raised in the 13 years donations have been requested from the theater group.

To date, Trinity Rep has raised more than $667,500 to help the food bank.

“Every year, we’re amazed by the response from the audiences at ‘A Christmas Carol,’ ” Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff said in a statement. “The annual holiday tradition at Trinity Rep brings out the best in people and they donate generously to help ensure our neighbors in need won’t go hungry.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.