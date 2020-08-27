Trinity Rep’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ goes virtual due to pandemic

PROVIDENCE – Trinity Repertory Company’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” will not be held in person this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will be switched to a virtual production free of charge, the theater group announced Thursday.

Back in June, when Trinity Rep announced that it was delaying the start of the 2020-21 season until January, the theater group had still planned to have its Christmas Carol performances in person in November and December. However, Trinity Rep said on its website that it will “not be practical or in the interest of public health to produce the holiday tradition in person this year” and will offer the virtual production of the Charles Dickens classic starting in late November.

Trinity Rep said that free virtual tickets will require registration and subscribers who purchased tickets for the in-person productions can visit Trinity Rep’s website or be in contact with the box office to discuss further options.