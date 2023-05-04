Triple-decker sells for $728,000 in Cranston’s largest 3-family home sale

CRANSTON – A 4,000-square-foot triple-decker was sold recently in the city’s biggest-ever three-family home sale, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service data.

The property at 139 Wentworth Ave. sold for $728,000, said Residential Properties, whose sales associate Ramiro Encizo represented the seller as the listing agent.

The three-family home, located in the Edgewood neighborhood, was fully restored over the past few years following a fire, Residential Properties said. The building was originally constructed in 1855 and is located on 0.23 acres of land.

Before the top-to-bottom renovation was completed, the property was sold by a prior owner to Magana Properties Inc. for $350,000, according to property records.

- Advertisement -

According to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record that’s available online, Magana Properties then sold it in late April to Taryn Ready and David Gillete, of Providence.

The home, which also comes with a 228-square-foot garage, was most recently valued by Cranston assessors in 2022 as being worth $377,100, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.