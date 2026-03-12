Truck tolling will likely have to wait until 2027, says R.I.’s interim transportation chief

Truck tolling will likely have to wait until 2027, R.I.’s interim transportation chief tells lawmakers

State transportation officials expect to resume tolling tractor-trailers to help fund repairs to Rhode Island’s highways and bridges in early 2027 – more than two years after getting the OK from a federal court to reactivate the gantries.

The delay is necessary because the entire system needs to be replaced, the state’s interim transportation chief told the House Committee on Finance’s Subcommittee on Environment and Transportation during his department’s yearly budget hearing on March 10.

“Our best estimate at this time, without seeing what’s being proposed by the industry, is first quarter of next year,” R.I. Department of Transportation Director Robert Rocchio told lawmakers.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s administration initially planned on reactivating the tolling gantries – installed in phases on state highways in 2018 under the Gina Raimondo-era RhodeWorks program – as soon as this spring. But an assessment by a third-party contractor found the cameras have already exceeded their lifespan.

“This equipment doesn’t last for many, many years,” Rocchio said.

Replacing all the equipment is expected to cost $19 million, Rocchio said.

RIDOT also issued a request for proposals to create a new back office system that will manage toll transactions. Bids are due to the state on March 20.

Rhode Island’s tolling gantries went live in June 2018, collecting nearly $104 million in revenue before they were shut down in 2022 after a federal judge ruled the program unconstitutional. Each gantry had an average toll of $3.

The American Trucking Associations argued in its lawsuit, filed shortly after the program went online, that the tolling system discriminated against interstate trucking companies and impeded the flow of interstate commerce.

Tractor-trailers were charged a toll when they crossed any one of 13 bridges within Rhode Island with tolls subject to three statutory caps. A truck paid a toll only once in each direction, could not pay more than $40 per day, and could not pay more than $20 for making a single “through trip” from Connecticut to Massachusetts.

In his 2022 ruling, Rhode Island Federal Judge William E. Smith declared the tolls violated the U.S. Constitution’s dormant Commerce Clause, which prohibits states from engaging in protectionist practices against other states.

The state appealed that ruling in November of that year.

Then in December 2024, a federal appeals court ruled the state could charge trucks, but only if officials would have to get rid of the $20-per-day cap.

After truck tolling was stopped, the RhodeWorks repair program continued uninterrupted thanks to a $70 million infusion the General Assembly approved in 2023 to backfill revenue losses as the lawsuit played out.

McKee’s administration had anticipated tolling would restart during fiscal 2026 and generate $10 million in revenue for fiscal 2026. But when his fiscal 2027 budget was unveiled in January, officials revealed the reactivation would have to wait.

McKee’s fiscal 2027 budget recommendation assumes the tolls will bring in $20 million for state coffers, increasing to $40 million in annual revenue starting in fiscal 2028.

Rep. Teresa Tanzi, a South Kingstown Democrat, a member of the full House Committee on Finance who voted to approve the Rhode Works legislation in 2016, called the repeated delays “mind boggling.”

“I cannot comprehend how it’s taken so long to have this revenue producing thing up-and-running,” she said. “To not have this up-and-running is like nails on a chalkboard every time I drive under one of those gantries.”

Christopher Shea is a staff writer for the Rhode Island Current.