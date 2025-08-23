Trump administration orders halt to Revolution Wind construction

PROVIDENCE – The Trump administration has stopped construction of the nearly completed Revolution Wind farm off Rhode Island’s coast, citing a need to ensure it does not conflict with “national security interests.” The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued the stop-work order to wind-farm developer Orsted A/S on Friday to address concerns raised during an ongoing review of the previously approved project, including unspecified national security concerns. Attorneys general from 17 states, including Rhode Island, are already suing in federal court to challenge President Donald Trump’s executive order halting leasing and permitting for wind energy projects. The administration also halted work on a major offshore wind project for New York before allowing it to resume in May. State and congressional leaders quickly condemned and vowed to fight the stop-work order for the 704-megawatt Revolution Wind, which is about 80% completed and was expected to go online next year. “This action puts hundreds of union jobs at risk by halting a project that is … just steps away from powering more than 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut. At a time when we should be moving forward with solutions for energy, jobs, and affordability, the Trump administration is choosing delay and disruption,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha in a statement called the project “absolutely essential to meeting Rhode Island’s clean energy goals. … With the significant investments made in this project already and its obvious benefit to our economy and climate, the Trump administration’s attempt to halt it can only be characterized as bizarre. Along with our neighboring states, we are evaluating our avenues to reverse it.” Orsted in a statement said it is also evaluating its options, including challenging the order in court.