Trump orders funding freeze during review of federal loans and grants

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is pausing federal grants and loans starting Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s administration begins an across-the-board ideological review of its spending, causing confusion and panic among organizations that rely on Washington for their financial lifeline.

Administration officials said the decision was necessary to ensure that all funding complies with Trump’s executive orders, which are intended to undo progressive steps on transgender rights, environmental justice and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts.

They also said that federal assistance to individuals would not be affected, including Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, student loans and scholarships.

However, the funding freeze could affect trillions of dollars, at least temporarily, and cause widespread disruption in health care research, education programs and other initiatives. Even grants that have been awarded but not spent are supposed to be halted. This also could include the $600 million for Rhode Island’s highway projects which include the reconstruction of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge.

R.I. Democratic Congressman Gabe Amo said the funding freeze is unlawful, chaotic, and deeply harmful to the entire country.

“This action will bring great pain to many – from community health centers to federal programs that help feed hungry kids to small businesses and non-profit organizations doing good work in our communities,” Amo said. “People will suffer at the hands of this decision. Make no mistake, these are federal dollars, paid for by taxpayers, for taxpayers, and already approved by Congress to benefit red and blue state communities alike. Alongside every reasonably-minded American, I urgently call on the President to end these illegal, political games.”

On Jan. 25, Rhode Island’s Congressional delegates sent a letter to the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Matthew Vaeth, urging him to confirm that the law will be upheld and the funds will be released to the state.

“These are essential projects that have already been evaluated and selected in a competitive process for funding,” the delegates wrote. “Lingering uncertainty about the status of funding threatens to disrupt work on these essential infrastructure projects, which could have negative ramifications for state and local budgets, preventing projects from being completed on time, threatening good-paying jobs, and harming our economy.”

Court battles are imminent. R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell on Tuesday said they are joining a group of attorney generals led by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“My office will be taking imminent legal action against this administration’s unconstitutional pause on federal funding,” James said on social media.

The pause was scheduled to take effect at 5 p.m. ET, just one day after agencies were informed of the decision.

“The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve,” Vaeth wrote.

Democrats and independent organizations swiftly criticized the administration, describing its actions as capricious and illegal because Congress had already authorized the money.

“The scope of this illegal action is unprecedented and could have devastating consequences across the country,” said Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “For real people, we could see a screeching halt to resources for child care, cancer research, housing, police officers, opioid addiction treatment, rebuilding roads and bridges, and even disaster relief efforts.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, called it “more lawlessness and chaos in America.”

It’s unclear from the White house memo how sweeping the pause will be. Vaeth said all spending must comply with Trump’s executive orders,

Vaeth wrote that “each agency must complete a comprehensive analysis of all of their Federal financial assistance programs to identify programs, projects, and activities that may be implicated by any of the President’s executive orders.” He also wrote that the pause should be implemented “to the extent permissible under applicable law.”

The Environmental Protection Agency, which distributes billions of dollars, confirmed that it would implement the pause to “align federal spending and action with the will of the American people as expressed through President Trump’s priorities.”

Washington is a hub of spending that flows to various departments, local governments, nonprofits and contractors, and the memo has left countless people who are dependent on that money wondering how they will be affected.

The pause is the latest example of how Trump is harnessing his power over the federal system to advance his conservative goals. Unlike during his first term, when Trump and many members of his inner circle were unfamiliar with Washington, this time he’s reaching deep into the bureaucracy.

“They are pushing the president’s agenda from the bottom up,” said Paul Light, an expert on the federal government and professor emeritus of public service at New York University.

He also said there are risks in Trump’s approach, especially with so many voters reliant on Washington.

“You can’t just hassle, hassle, hassle. You’ve got to deliver.”

