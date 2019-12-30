TSA: Gun found in carry-on bag at T.F. Green airport

PASSENGER TRAFFIC at T.F. Green Airport increased 2.4 percent in 2016 from a year earlier to more than 3.6 million people, according to the R.I. Airport Corp. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
AIRPORT SECURITY: A Florida man was arrested at T.F. Green International Airport over the weekend after officers found a handgun in his carry-on luggage. It was the second gun found at the airport's security checkpoint this month.

WARWICK (AP) – A Florida man was arrested at Rhode Island’s main airport over the weekend after officers found a handgun in his carry-on luggage, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement Monday.
It was the second gun found at T.F. Green International Airport’s security checkpoint this month, and the third this year, according to the TSA. Last year, agency officers found four firearms at the airport’s checkpoint.
The .22 caliber gun was spotted Sunday in the checkpoint X-ray machine. Airport police were contacted and after questioning, he was arrested on weapons charges.
He told officials he did not know how the handgun ended up in his luggage.
The man was from Indian River County, Fla., but the TSA did not release his name or age.
A message was left with an airport spokesman.

