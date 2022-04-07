Tudor on East Side of Providence sells for $2.2M

PROVIDENCE – A 2,558-square-foot Tudor-style home at 55 Hazard Ave. on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.2 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate firm that represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.

It was the 16th residential sale in Providence over $1 million so far this year, the real estate firm said.

The home, built in 1980, features a stone exterior wall, arched double doors at the entry, and an open layout of the combined living areas, dining space and kitchen with a 15-foot center island, along with tall ceilings and wide-plank hardwood floors throughout the house, Residential Properties said in an announcement of the sale.

The one-story building, with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half-bathroom, includes a large stone fireplace. The home, located close to Wayland Square, also features a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, with sliding glass doors leading into the backyard of the 0.2-acre property, the real estate firm said

- Advertisement -

The home has a floating staircase that leads to a finished basement, where one of the four bedrooms is located, along with a recreation space, and garage access.

A copy of public records documenting the sale wasn’t available as of deadline for this story through the Providence Recorder of Deeds online database.

The home was last owned by Traci Maceroni, who bought the property in 2012, according to the database maintained online by the city assessor’s office, which last valued the home in 2021 at $917,000.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.