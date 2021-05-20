Tufts Health/Harvard Pilgrim entity names Hayes CEO

PROVIDENCE – Cain Hayes has been named the next CEO of the combined entity of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, effective July 5, the nonprofit organization announced Thursday.

Hayes most recently served as the CEO and president of Gateway Health in Pittsburgh.

“On behalf of the board of directors and the entire organization, we are delighted to welcome Cain as our new CEO,” said Joyce Murphy, board chair of the Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care organization, in a statement. “Cain brings a wealth of experience to this role both as a proven leader and seasoned health care veteran with a distinguished track record of success. His experience, values and mission-oriented leadership make him well-suited to lead the organization into the future. The board is confident that Cain, supported by our leadership team, will drive this next chapter for our organization and advance our mission for many years to come.”

Hayes will succeed Tom Croswell, who announced his retirement in January. Croswell is expected to remain with the organization in an advisory role through the end of July.

“I would like to congratulate Cain on his appointment and welcome him to our organization,” said Croswell in a statement. “I look forward to working with him to ensure an effective and smooth leadership transition.”

Tufts Health covered 63,974 individuals in Rhode Island in 2020, according to PBN’s Book of Lists.

Tufts and Harvard Pilgrim combined effective Jan. 1. At the time, the health service nonprofit said it expects to announce a new name in the second quarter. It also has plans to combine and relocate its headquarters to Canton, Mass.