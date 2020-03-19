Tufts Health Plan Foundation to contribute $1M to fight COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Tufts Health Plan Foundation is making $1 million available to community and nonprofit organizations working to support older people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in four New England states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the foundation announced Thursday.

Of that amount, $50,000 will be earmarked for the Rhode Island COVID-19 Response Fund established earlier in the week by United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation. Tufts Health Plan Foundation said this contribution is the first of “more to come” devoted to this response fund.

The foundation said individuals ages 60 and older have been “disproportionately impacted” by the coronavirus, and it is “especially important” to make sure resources are available to supports and services.

Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement that now is the time to “coordinate resources and response” with this pandemic.

- Advertisement -

“We are experiencing an unpredictable, rapidly changing public health emergency – one that is having immediate impact on the community we care so deeply about, and that will likely have lasting, consequential effects,” Steinberg said. “It is humbling to see the community come together to support our most vulnerable.”

Tufts Health Plan CEO and President Thomas Croswell said in a statement he hopes the finding will provide local organizations “flexibility in their operations to respond to pressing and emerging needs in the communities they support.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.