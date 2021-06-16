Tufts Health Plan, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care parent organization announces new name

PROVIDENCE – The combined entity of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care will be called Point32Health, the organization announced Wednesday.

Point32Health said that while the parent organization’s name had changed, the Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care brands will remain in the marketplace “for the foreseeable future.”

“Point32Health reflects the shared values between Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim – expanding health care access, delivering innovative products to solve health care’s greatest challenges and improving the health care experience regardless of age, health, race, identity or income,” said Tom Croswell, CEO of Point32Health, in a statement.

The new name was said to be inspired by the 32 points on a compass, the organization said.

“We are excited to reach this important milestone for our organization with a name that is intentionally modern and unique in the health care industry,” said Richard O’Connor, chief marketing officer of Point32Health, in a statement.

Tufts Health Plan covered 63,974 individuals in Rhode Island in 2020, according to PBN’s Book of Lists.

Tufts and Harvard Pilgrim combined effective Jan. 1.

The company will be moving to a combined headquarters in Canton, Mass., in fall of 2021.