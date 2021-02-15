Tufts Health Plan partners with Providence Community Health Centers

PROVIDENCE – Members of Tufts Health Plan’s Medicaid RITogether plan now have access to care from providers at Providence Community Health Centers.
Tufts announced the new collaboration this month.
RITogether members can now seek care at all eight Providence Community Health Centers locations.
“Increased access to care is an integral part of contributing to the health and wellness of our members,” said Jean Yang, president of public plans at Tufts Health Plan. “The Providence Community Health Centers is not only known for its quality and member satisfaction but also its culturally competent care delivery.”
Merrill Thomas, Providence Community Health Centers CEO and president, said providers at the centers are happy to expand services to Tufts members.
“Like Tufts Health Plan, we are committed to serving all residents, regardless of major financial, social, cultural and language barriers,” Thomas said.
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
