Tufts Health Plan supports students, nonprofits with school supplies

PROVIDENCE – Tufts Health Plan partnered with local nonprofits to provide children essential back-to-school supplies, including new supplies to adjust to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The health care insurer helped provide Chromebooks for those in remote or hybrid learning environments, accessible Wi-Fi connections and regular school items, such as backpacks.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence, the city of Central Falls, Mary E. Fogarty Elementary School in Providence, ONE Neighborhood Builders in Providence, Paul Cuffee School in Providence, Restoration Church in Providence and Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education, of Providence, are the Ocean State-based organizations and municipalities that received donations from Tufts. In total, Tufts Health Plan donated close to $60,000, including in-kind donations, to nonprofits across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut for school supplies.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

