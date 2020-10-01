Twin River agrees to purchase Illinois-based casino for $120M

PROVIDENCE – Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Illinois for $120 million in cash, the company announced on Thursday.

The Rock Island property is currently owned by Delaware North Companies Gaming & Entertainment.

The casino has a 40,000-square-foot casino floor with more than 870 slot machines and 25 table games. The property also houses a 205-room hotel with 11 luxury suites, a bar, a nightclub and four restaurants.

“Even in the current operating environment amid COVID-19, we advance our disciplined portfolio-diversification strategy as we continue to opportunistically expand our regional presence through accretive transactions,” said George Papanier, president and CEO of Twin River. “This acquisition further expands our geographic reach into yet another attractive market. It provides access to a growing gaming market in Illinois, with the potential to capitalize on potentially lucrative sports-betting opportunities. We look forward to the opportunity to leverage our operational expertise and proven integration approach to drive incremental revenue and cash-flow improvements.”

This acquisition, in addition to three other properties under contract, will bring Twin River’s portfolio to 13 properties in nine states.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 but is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions, the company said.