Twin River Casino workers vote to authorize strike

LINCOLN — Workers at Bally’s Twin River Casino voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to authorize a strike.

With their current contract set to expire on on July 1, unionized workers, who voted 92% in favor of a strike, say that the Providence-based Bally’s Corp. has been unwilling to meet their key demands, which include increased staffing levels, more full-time opportunities and wage increases that reflect a rising cost of living.

“Since the pandemic, Bally’s has come back pretty much full strength,” said Valerie Costa, a bartender/cocktail server at Bally’s. “The casino is open and very busy, and they’re making a lot of money, so it’s time to show that appreciation to workers by giving us the raises we deserve.”

Front-of-house workers, those who work for tips such as bartenders, waitresses and dealers, haven’t received raises in nine years, Costa said, and back-of-house workers also need wage increases to keep up with living expenses.

- Advertisement -

Since the pandemic, the casino has also reduced full-time staffing from more than 200 employees to 64, Costa said, and reduced the number of available shifts from between 1,400-1,500 to 508.

Bally’s could not be reached for comment on Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

Costa said Bally’s has offered two incremental wage increases of 50 cents to $1, and expects to increase shifts by 100 with the planned opening of a spa and gaming floor expansion. But Costa says the company can do better.

With business levels picking up under reduced staffing levels, “people are working to the bone,” she said.

John Gomes, head cleaner at the casino, said he has not seen comparable conditions in his 24 years working for the company.

“What I want is all people back to work, and I want more money for our families,” Gomes said.

Under current staffing levels, “you’re working, you’re tired … and management is not going to help you with anything,” he added.

The vote does not guarantee a strike, but gives the union’s bargaining team the power to call for one. The union and Bally’s have their next negotiation session scheduled Wednesday, and the union expects to call a strike if it cannot reach an agreement with the company.

The vote came Tuesday, the same day Bally’s agreed to sell its two Rhode Island casino properties and buildings, Twin River Casino in Lincoln and Tiverton Casino & Hotel in Tiverton, to Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. for $1 billion in a lease-back transaction. Bally’s struck a similar deal with Gaming & Leisure Properties on April 4. Bally’s sold its casino properties and buildings at Bally’s Quad Cities in Rock Island, Ill., and Bally’s Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Col., to Gaming & Leisure Properties for $150 million as part of a lease-back agreement.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.