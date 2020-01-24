Twin River completes acquisition of 3 Colorado casinos

PROVIDENCE – Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has completed the acquisition of three casinos in Colorado for $51 million, the company announced on Friday.

The purchase was of a subsidiary of Affinity Gaming that includes Golden Gates, Golden Gulch and Mardi Gras casinos located in Black Hawk, Co. The deal also included Twin River acquiring three sports gaming licenses in Colorado.

“Completing the acquisition of these three properties expands our footprint in Colorado well beyond our Arapahoe Park racetrack and Off Track Betting network,” said George Papanier, Twin River CEO and president. “We are very pleased to close on this transaction, the latest in our ongoing efforts to diversify our portfolio.”

The company’s partners for sports betting will be announced at a later date but Papanier noted the company had made partnerships with “two well-known sports betting franchises.”

- Advertisement -

The completion of the acquisition brings Twin River’s holdings to seven casinos and one horse racetrack. The company is also currently in agreement to acquire two more casinos in Missouri and Mississippi.

The three Colorado casinos are a combined 36,000 square feet and feature 700 slot machines, nearly 20 table games and a poker parlor. They are all located on a mile-and-a-half strip of casinos and casino-hotels.