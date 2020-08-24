Twin River may lay off workers at Rhode Island casinos

PROVIDENCE (AP) – Rhode Island’s two casinos could lay off more than 1,300 workers combined in September, according to documents filed with state labor officials.

More than 1,000 workers at Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln and nearly 300 at Tiverton Casino Hotel may lose their jobs, Twin River Worldwide Holdings reported to the state Department of Labor and Training, The Providence Journal reported on Sunday.

The notice of potential layoffs was filed on Aug. 11, the same day Twin River reported a $24 million second-quarter loss based in part on casinos being temporarily shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. Workers were furloughed during that period. Rhode Island’s casinos have since reopened.

The furloughs are currently set to become permanent on Sept. 30. Company spokesperson Patti Doyle said that the company would know how many furloughed employees would be laid off by that date.

Furloughed employees are still currently receiving company health insurance benefits, Doyle said.

Twin River CEO George Papanier said Twin River is pleased by its results since the economy began to reopen in June. Only $2 million of the second quarter loss was in June and Papanier said preliminary July figures are encouraging for a return to profitability.

President of Rhode Island Operations Marc Crisafulli said Twin River hoped to be allowed to return to 24-hour gambling here “in the next few weeks.”

Correction: Twin River filed a layoff notice with the DLT on Aug. 11, warning that furloughs of Twin River employees may become permanent effective Sept. 30. The exact number of employees that will be laid off has not yet been determined.