Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NEWPORT – A two-alarm fire broke out at the Castle Hill Inn Thursday night, prompting the evacuation of guests and staff and drawing a large emergency response. Fire crews were called to the waterfront hotel around 9:30 p.m., where they found smoke and flames coming from the roof at the rear of the building. A

NEWPORT – A two-alarm fire broke out at the Castle Hill Inn Thursday night, prompting the evacuation of guests and staff and drawing a large emergency response.

Fire crews were called to the waterfront hotel around 9:30 p.m., where they found smoke and flames coming from the roof at the rear of the building.

A second alarm was struck shortly after 10 p.m., and the fire was brought under control around midnight, according to officials.

"Earlier tonight a fire broke out at Castle Hill Inn. All guests and staff were evacuated safely," Mick Lamond, CEO and president of Newport Restaurant Group, a Rhode Island–based hospitality company that owns restaurants and venues across Rhode Island and Massachusetts including Castle Hill Inn, wrote in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage remains unclear, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The hotel will be closed through the weekend, according to a Castle Hill spokesperson.

In a separate post Friday morning, Lamond thanked members of the community for the incredible outpouring of support.

He added the company is working with local officials to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

"We appreciate all of the first responders who worked throughout the night to put the fire out," Lamond wrote.

Castle Hill Inn is a historic luxury hotel and restaurant overlooking Narragansett Bay in Newport, originally built in 1875 as a summer residence before becoming an inn in the mid-20th century.