TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
Fire crews were called to the waterfront hotel around 9:30 p.m., where they found smoke and flames coming from the roof at the rear of the building.
A second alarm was struck shortly after 10 p.m., and the fire was brought under control around midnight, according to officials."Earlier tonight a fire broke out at Castle Hill Inn. All guests and staff were evacuated safely," Mick Lamond, CEO and president of Newport Restaurant Group, a Rhode Island–based hospitality company that owns restaurants and venues across Rhode Island and Massachusetts including Castle Hill Inn, wrote in a Facebook post.
No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage remains unclear, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The hotel will be closed through the weekend, according to a Castle Hill spokesperson.
In a separate post Friday morning, Lamond thanked members of the community for the incredible outpouring of support.
He added the company is working with local officials to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.
"We appreciate all of the first responders who worked throughout the night to put the fire out," Lamond wrote.
Castle Hill Inn is a historic luxury hotel and restaurant overlooking Narragansett Bay in Newport, originally built in 1875 as a summer residence before becoming an inn in the mid-20th century.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.